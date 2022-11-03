The Court of Arbitration for Sport (TAS) agreed with the International Cycling Union (UCI) and confirmed the disqualification of the cyclist Nairo Quintana from the last Tour de Franceafter two of his blood tests showed the substance tramadol.

Nairo’s plight

Photo: EFE, Archive EL TIEMPO

Quintana, who finished sixth overall in the competition, was punished by the UCI, which in its regulations prohibits the use of this substance in competition.

Although tramadol is not permitted by the UCI, it is not on the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) list of prohibited substances, so the boyacense case is not considered as doping.

The scandal broke out once on August 17, the governing body of cycling announced that Quintana violated the regulations and proceeded to disqualify him from the race.

Nairo wanted to run the Tour of Spain, but they didn’t let him. In the Arkea they informed him that the best thing was to defend himself, to prepare all his ‘weaponry’ to appeal to the TAS, with the aim of recovering those 455 points that he currently lacks in the ranking.

That was Llorente’s vase, the glass that overflowed the glass, the high point for the relationship with Arkea to be broken definitively. Although two days before the Vuelta it was announced that he would renew his contract, it was not signed and with the Tour scandal, the decision was that he would not continue.

Nairo Quintana immediately dedicated himself to defending himself, preparing the appeal before the TAS. With his lawyers, the Colombian Andrés Charria, an expert on doping issues, and a colleague from Italy, they prepared a document in which they tried to prove the runner’s innocence.

The cyclist has always said that he did not consume the substance and that was supported on October 12, when he was summoned to the TAS for his releases.

The entity, once the file was analyzed, confirmed the decision of the UCI, for which the boyacense rider was ratified the disqualification from the Tour, the loss of the 455 points earned by the Arkea-Samsic team and the money obtained for his performance in the competition.

The fine of 5,000 Swiss francs (about 25 million pesos) also weighs on the cyclist.

“I proudly say that in my career I have had more than 300 anti-doping tests and I have never had any doping problems.. I have many reasons why I have not taken this product (tramadol). Unfortunately, the result has come out like this,” Quintana said on Thursday.

(In context: Nairo Quintana, judged: this is the final decision of the CAS for tramadol).

what’s coming

Winner of the Giro d’Italia 2014 and Vuelta A España 2016.

Can you keep competing?



As was clear, Nairo will continue running, the ruling does not prevent it, because as stated, it is not a doping problem, only, in the opinion of the authorities, he violated a rule in a race. In his punishment, the disqualification for the runner is not contemplated.

What’s wrong with the Arkea?

As he acknowledged in his statements, the boyacense accepts the ruling. Therefore, Arkea, his former team, loses the points earned by Quintana in the 2022 Tour de France and the prizes received.

Can you appeal?



There is no other instance to fight to change the decision, the TAS is the highest entity to make decisions of this type.

And now?

At the moment, officially, Quintana does not have a contract for now and surely the ruling will not favor him. But, due to his successful career, he will find some group that pays attention to him. Thus, Quintana will continue to compete in the big races.

More sports news

SPORTS