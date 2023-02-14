The problem of the boyacense cyclist Nairo Quintana with the disqualification of the past Tour de France due to the misuse of tramadol he still has it against the wall.

The determination of the International Cycling Union (UCI) to disqualify him from the most important race has left 2023 in suspense for Quintana.

Ratification

It has been commented that the runner could meet with the UCI. In search of the truth, THE TIMEOr consulted the entity about that feasible appointment, which could be definitive for the future of the champion ofl Giro d’Italia in 2014 and the Vuelta a España in 2016.



“Regarding your questions about Nairo Quintana, we inform you that since March 1, 2019, the UCI has prohibited the use of tramadol in competition in all disciplines and categories to protect the health and safety of riders against side effects of this substance. Violations of the prohibition on the use of tramadol in competition are infractions according to the UCI Medical Regulations, “said the entity.

And he added: “During the 2022 Tour de France, two dried blood samples were taken from Mr. Quintana (on July 8 and 13, 2022, respectively) for tramadol control. Analysis of the two dried blood samples revealed the presence of tramadol and its two main metabolites.

Nairo Quintana finished in the sixth box of the generation and achieved, in that test, 455 points for his team, Arkea-Samsic, but in the end, due to the decision of the UCI, those prizes were lost.

“In accordance with the UCI Medical Rules, Mr. Quintana has been penalized for an infringement of the ban on using tramadol in competition and was therefore disqualified from the 2022 Tour de France,” the UCI noted.

And he added: “Mr. Quintana filed an appeal before the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) against the decision of the UCI, in accordance with the provisions of the UCI Medical Regulations. On November 3, 2022, the CAS issued its decision confirming the validity of the ban on tramadol and the sanction imposed by the UCI.

The UCI warned in the responses to the questionnaire that it will accept and respect the decision of the TAS and that it will not make “further comments on this matter.”

another closed door

In the same way, it was known that he would go to meet with the leaders of the UCI and the Movement For Credible Cycling (MPCC), but that has not been possible.

Roger Legeay, president of that entity, told EL TIEMPO last January that Quintana “had not respected international standards and for this reason he was convicted by the UCI and confirmed by the TAS.”

The manager was consulted, again, by this newspaper to find out if there was the possibility of meeting with Quintana, but his response was categorical.

“As a follow-up to his question, he confirmed what I told him in the interview

former. There is no change,” Legeay said.

