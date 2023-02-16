The sporting future of Nairo Quintana He continues to get more and more confused, although he insists that he will travel to Europe to try to obtain a contract. And meanwhile, EL TIEMPO learned that there will be no meeting between the cyclist and the UCI (International Cycling Union).

Quintana was disqualified from the last Tour de France, because in two of the blood tests the substance tramadol was found, prohibited in competition by the International Cycling Union (UCI).

Quintana, who a few weeks ago said that he is not retiring from cycling, He has said that he will hold a meeting with the leaders of the UCI.

Will there be a meeting?

In search of the truth, EL TIEMPO recently consulted the entity about this feasible appointment, which could be definitive for the future of the 2014 Giro d’Italia champion and the 2016 Vuelta a España.

The governing entity of world cycling confirmed to EL TIEMPO, this Thursday, that said face to face will not take place.

“There is no”, was the blunt response of the Source to this newspaper in the UCI.

From the entity he had already given the following statement to this newspaper. “Regarding your questions about Nairo Quintana, we inform you that since March 1, 2019, the UCI has prohibited the use of tramadol in competition in all disciplines and categories to protect the health and safety of riders against side effects of this substance Violations of the prohibition of use of tramadol in competition are infractions according to the UCI Medical Regulations”, the entity pointed out.

And he added: “During the 2022 Tour de France, two dried blood samples were taken from Mr. Quintana (on July 8 and 13, 2022, respectively) for tramadol control. Analysis of the two dried blood samples revealed the presence of tramadol and its two main metabolites.

Nairo Quintana finished in the sixth box of the generation and achieved, in that test, 455 points for his team, Arkea-Samsic, but in the end, due to the decision of the UCI, those awards were lost.

another closed door

Nairo was cheered by the fans. Photo: Jamie Moreno. TIME

In the same way, it was learned that Nairo would go to meet with the leaders of the Movement for Credible Cycling (MPCC), but that has not been possible.

Roger Legay, president of that entity, told EL TIEMPO last January that Quintana “had not respected international standards and for this reason he was convicted by the UCI and confirmed by the TAS.”

The manager was consulted, again, by this newspaper to find out if there was the possibility of meeting with Quintana, but his response was categorical.

“As a follow-up to his question, he confirmed what I told him in the interview

former. There is no change,” Legeay said.

