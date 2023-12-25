Nairo Quintana There is no room for happiness after suddenly finding yourself with the option of running again in the WorldTour, the highest category of cycling in the world, after not being able to find a place in an important team.

Come back to Movistarafter four years of absence when he left for the Arkea-Samsic from France.

His return has caused a lot of curiosity, although it is key to say that although there are great expectations, you have to keep your feet on the ground, because I, from Boyacá, is the same runner as last year.

Two of the figures of cycling, the Spanish Enric Más and the former pedalist Luis Pasamontes, those who know him very well welcomed the runner who was on the podium three times in the Tour de France (2013, 2015 and 2016).



Those good words are ultimately compromising for Quintana who must respond on the bike to the 'hand they dealt him' at Movistar.

“He left for four years, but he returns with everything and the important thing is that we can count on him so that the team meets clear objectives,” said Mas, with whom Nairo will go to the Vuelta a España in search of supporting him in the quest for the title.

“He was trusted again and I think that, as a cycling fan, we are going to enjoy him,” said the 28-year-old rider.

Pasamontes in a retired rider who is now a prominent cycling analyst in Europe and has always defended Quintana's conditions.

This time, the Spaniard emphasized Nairo's return to Movistar and warned that you have to be careful with him.

Photo: Efe and Instagram Nairo Quintana

“Nairo looks happy. He is happy, eager. He will have to get back into the competition rhythm and let's not put pressure thinking about Nairo who was winning grand tours. Now he is another cyclist, different objectives but with victories in his legs,” Pasamontes said on his social networks.

Nairo Quintana will have the option to lead the team in the Giro d'Italia, from May 4 to 26, a test that he won in 2014 and in which in 2017 he was second, escorting Tom Dumoulin.

2024 will start well for him, since the first race he will be in will be the Colombia Tour, February 6 to 11, which will depart in Boyacá.

