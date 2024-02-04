Nairo Quintana will be one of the biggest attractions, along with Egan Bernalin it Colombia Tour which will officially begin next Tuesday, February 6 and will be run on the main roads of Boyacá and Cundinamarca until the 11th of the same month.

It is also a special race for the Colombian cyclist. nairo completes more than a year and a half without running a stage race, after the adverse result due to tramadol that two tests showed in the Tour de France in 2022.

Although it is not the first official test in his return to the Movistar Teama few days ago he faced the National Road Championships, in Colombia, and He finished in 26th position in the long-distance event, more than six minutes behind the winner.

“The important thing is to finish well and with a good feeling. That's what matters for the races to come,” were his words after completing the test in Boyacá.

Nairo celebrates his birthday training

This Sunday, February 4, is the 34th birthday of Nairo Quintana, who shared a video through his social networks showing how he is celebrating this special date.

And the runner born in Cómbita, Boyacá He does not waste time and does not stop his training for the future. Tour Colombia 2024. The 'Cóndor' shared with some fans before his morning practice.

“Here I am getting ready to go out, thank you all very much for your good wishes and blessings. A hug also to all the birthday boys today, may God continue to bless you,” Nairo said through his social networks.

In addition, he shared with children and people who were near his residence, signing some t-shirts and posing for photos.

