Nairo Quintana will be Arkea Samsic’s great card to fight for the podium in the 77th edition of the Vuelta a España that starts next Friday in Utrecht (The Netherlands).

Bearing in mind that this is the first time that Arkea will participate in two major cycling events, the objective with Quintana is ambitious.

Emmanuel Hubert, general director of the French squad, was accurate: “The Tour of Spain will be a turning point in the progress of Arkea-Samsic”.

And Quintana, as a leader, carries the weight on his shoulders.

Nairo’s goal

Quintana (Cómbita, 32 years old), winner of the Vuelta in 2016 and the Giro in 2014, will have at his disposal a team thinking to fight for a place on the podium in Madridwhere the round will end on September 11.

The boyacense cyclist will have a team that completes Anthony Delaplace, Elie Gesbert, Dan McLay, Clement Russo, Lukasz Owsian, Simon Guglielmi and Thibaut Guernalec.

“The Vuelta Ciclista a España is an important objective for Nairo, especially since he has already put his name on the list of winners of this event. Our leader aspires to achieve a great result, that is, best possible overall ranking, as happened recently in the Tour de France. The Arkéa-Samsic team will be at your entire disposal. The icing on the cake would be, in addition to a good final general classification, a stage success for Nairo in this race”, said the team manager.

“If the general classification of the Vuelta Ciclista a España constitutes a defined objective with Nairo, we will not lock our riders in a defensive scheme, on the contrary, the hunt for stage victories will also mark our ambitions in all terrains, even in the sprint with Dan McLay, helped by Clément Russo whose qualities are multiple and appreciated by everyone in a Grand Tour”Humbert concluded.

