Nairo Quintana: this was the emotional request for a hand from his partner after 14 years

The cyclist ‘jumped into the water’ after more than a decade. And he did it with all of the law.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
December 06, 2022, 12:00 A.M.
Nairo Quintana It continues to define important issues in your life. Everything, with a view to his peace of mind and the 2023 season.
Quintana, who was disqualified from the last Tour de France because the substance tramadol was found in two of his tests, reappeared and confirmed news for this year’s end.
The Boyacá cyclist, who broke ties with the Arkea-Samsic team, after the International Cycling Union (UCI) applied the regulations and sanctioned him on the Tour, commented a few days ago that he will marry in December.
This Monday, through his social networks, he shared photos of the emotional moment.
‘Naironman, to the attack’
As can be seen in the images shared by the veteran cyclist, the request for a hand to Yeimi Paola Hernandezhis partner for 14 years and mother of his two children, happened in front of his entire family.
Quintana, emotionally, knelt down and showed the ring with which he asked Hernández to formalize their relationship.
Nairo’s smile and Yeimi’s hug: the sign of love that unites them.
