Nairo Quintana look for exits Signing a contract and racing in a European team in 2023 is his goal and that is why he is looking to meet with the International Cycling Union (UCI) and the Movement for Credible Cycling (MPCC) andin the next few days.

The Boyacá cyclist, disqualified from the Tour de France because in two of his analyzes the substance tramadol was found, prohibited in competition by the UCI, he intends to lower the temperature of the subject to see if I can continue in the race.

It was learned that steps are being taken to reach an agreement and ‘put a face’ on the entities that have it against the wall. No dates are known, there is nothing confirmed, but the management is done.

Possible meetings?



TIME confirmed that until a few days ago there was nothing clear for the meeting with the UCI, but that Nairo himself asked in Spain for the contact of Roger Legay, President of the MPCC.

Legeay said in this newspaper a few weeks ago that Quintana did not respect international standards.



Gianni Bugno, president of the Association of Professional Cyclists, He told EL TIEMPO that the Colombian could meet with the MPCC, but not with the UICI, since the governing body for cycling in the world has already made a decision.

The bronze medal in the Cycling Nationals, on Sunday, in Bucaramanga, gives Quintana the opportunity to, at least, show himself active and a winner, this for the teams that still have an interest in having him, but will not change any decision.

Nairo was cheered by the fans. Photo: Jamie Moreno. TIME

It is not certain that if these meetings are presented the issue will calm down and Nairo can be in a large team, because as Legeay himself said: “The rules are not flexible.”

