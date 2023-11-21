Nairo Quintana excites his fans with his official return to the World Tour after signing a one-year contract with the Movistar Team, a team in which he knew how to shine and won the Giro d’Italia 2014 and the Vuelta a España 2016.

The 33-year-old cyclist from Boyacá wants to leave the problem he had in 2022 behind him, when he tested positive for tramadol (medication prohibited by the International Cycling Union) and which caused him to be disqualified from the big race.

Quintana wants to once again prove to the world his worth in international cycling and is experiencing some sensations that he already experienced when he started in the sport on a bicycle.

To Italy

“My dream is to have the number on my back, when I see myself with the other competitors I will feel like I did on the first day of competition, when I was in Tunja and I had tingling in my belly and I felt a thrill of being there,” he claimed.

The calendar is not known, but La Gazzetta dello Sport, the Italian sports newspaper and organizer of the Giro d’Italia, indicated that Nairo will be one of the possible riders in the 2024 event.

Quintará would be alongside cycling figures such as Simon Yates, Geraint Thomas and Wout van Aert.

Sports