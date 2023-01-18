Nairo Quintana has a great option to sign with a team from the second category of cycling, in this case the Team Corratecwho has confirmed interest in having the Boyacá cyclist.

Quintana, who was disqualified from the last Tour de France because two of his analyzes yielded the substance tramadol, which is prohibited in competition by the International Cycling Union (UCI), looking for teams for 2023 and this new group can be a good option.

The Colombian cyclist has not been able to place himself in a group of the world tourthe highest category of cycling in the world, due to this inconvenience with tramadol, a substance that is not on the list of prohibited drugs of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA).

Team Corratec is a new group, which this year will have Valerio Conti, an Italian cyclist who has not featured in Astana in recent seasons and who has now shown interest in the Colombian.

EL TIEMPO contacted Serge Parsani, who is the general manager of the group, who confirmed the interest in having Nairo and spoke about the inconveniences they have to achieve it.

What the manager says

Is your interest in Nairo Quintana true?

Yes, we are interested in having him, but there are several issues that we must resolve first.

As which?

We have spoken with the bosses and we are interested. Nothing has been decided, we are still in talks, but, for example, the economic part must be resolved.

What have they talked about?

“The issue is the economic part, it is a big problem. Then, well, we will see with the organization of the Italy spin It is important to know beforehand what happens with them, because if we have Nairo we want to run important tests.

Are there more drawbacks?

We are interested in having Nairo. We are part of Movement for a Credible Cycling (MPCC) It is clear that Nairo had a problem with the UCI, we want to clarify that first.

How to solve that problem?

We work hand in hand with that movement and we want to have Nairo. I am sure that once we talk and the issues are clarified, then we will enter the dialogue more calmly.

In other words, the tramadol issue is a problem…

It’s talking to them. We all know the situation in Nairo, but that is not a problem for us, it is simple, we talk and define what may happen.

Announcement of his retirement from Arkéa Samsic Photo: Instagram: @nairoquintanaoficial

Do you have any plans?

It is a difficult situation. We are going to consult the MPCC. That tramadol is a sanction of the ICU for Nairo, but we’ll talk to the boss to see what he says about money.

What strategy do they have?

We are going to see if a sponsor can be found to cover the economic issue of Nairo, that is what we are working on.

Why Naira?

He is a runner who can change the quality of the team. He is a cyclist who won the Giro, the Vuelta, was a Tour podium. We are an Italian team and we can fight for the top five of a general and win stages.

Lisandro Rengifo

EL TIEMPO journalist

@lisandroabel