The future of the boyacense cyclist Nairo Quintana still in the air He said that he had a team, that the same group would be in charge of revealing the contract, but that has not happened.

His passage through arkea It was good, as far as results are concerned, but bad because on two occasions he had problems with the issue of prohibited substances.

In 2020, his hotel room was raided by the French gendarmerie and last year he was disqualified from the Tour de France for the use of tramadol, a substance not admitted in the regulations of the International Cycling Union (UCI) in competition.

The UCI, for this violation of the regulations, took away sixth place overall, and his team lost the UCI points and the prizes they had won in the competition.

Quintana appealed to Court of Arbitration for Sport (TAS), who confirmed the UCI ruling.

Nairo, today, does not have a team, he has not revealed it. When he arrived at the Arkea he was the figure, the star and he took his brother, Dayer, and his friend, Winner Anacona.

They consulted him about everything and he even had the option of proposing the change of bicycles. The group, since their arrival, set up the Canyon brand.

Tramadol is not a substance that is prohibited by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), so it is not considered doping, but it is a great inconvenience.

Nairo did not leave Arkea on good terms. The parties reached an agreement not to renew the contract that, in principle, had been agreed for a longer period, but it was not signed.

Due to the scandal, Quintana, his brother and Anacona, as well as Miguel FlorezThey ended their contract, which indicates that they do not want to know anything about the Colombians.

Similarly, Arkea recently confirmed that it would be changing bike suppliers and went with Bianchi, as indicated.

Nairo Quintana's end with Arkea was not the best and these significant changes indicate that they do not want traces of his presence there.

