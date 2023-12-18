Nairo Quintana dream big for the 2024 season of the International Cycling Union. The 'Condor' returns to the big World Tour races and has the same enthusiasm that he had in his beginnings in the sport of bicycle.

The runner born in Cómbita, Boyacásigned a one-year contract with the Movistar Team after a difficult 2023 in which no squad wanted to open the door for him to compete regularly, all due to the adverse test in the Tour de France 2022, in which a substance known as tramadol was detected.

Photo: Néstor Gómez – EL TIEMPO and Efe

Despite the difficulties, Eusebio Unzué, director of the Spanish team, opened the door to the runner who shone with the Telephone jersey and won a Giro d'Italia and a Tour of Spain.

Of course, the director was clear in saying that Nairo Quintana was not going to be the undisputed leader of the team, starting from behind Enric Mas and it should serve as a companion in big races.

However, his signing has been highly criticized by several experts and former cyclists, who do not see it as correct that a player with the problems he had with a substance for International Cycling Union (UCI) compete again at a high level.

Nairo Quintana and Eusebio Unzué. Photo: Archive and Néstor Gómez. TIME

Alejandro Valverdeformer Spanish pedaler and former teammate of Nairo Quintana at Movistar last decade, came out in defense of his colleague and put up a shield against the criticism that rained down on him.

In an interview published this Saturday, he made it clear that the 33-year-old Colombian has enough energy in his legs to fight for titles with the Movistar jersey.

“Enric Mas is the leader, there is no doubt about that. But the calendar is wide, so Nairo will be able to enjoy and win, because I still think he has victories in him“said the Spaniard retired from cycling, who has another role in the Movistar Team.

Nairo Quintana cries in the middle of his press conference. Photo: Nestor Gomez. EL TIEMPO / Instagram: Nairo Quintana

For now, Nairo is preparing the 2024 season at the Movistar training camp in Calpe (Alicante, Spain). Preseason that will end this Wednesday, December 20.

