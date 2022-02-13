Monday, February 14, 2022
Nairo Quintana: “The start of the year has not been good and it was won”

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 13, 2022
Nairo Quintana Dauphiné

Nairo Quintana.

The Colombian achieved his second title in the Tour de la Provence.

The Colombian cyclist Nairo Quintana achieved a stage victory and the title of the Tour de la Provence, which completed its last stage this Sunday between Manosque and Montagne de Lure, 166 km.

Quintana managed, in the last 4 kilometers of the final stage, to attack and then release Frenchman Julian Alaphilippe, who was his closest rival in terms of winning the competition.

See also  Martino will also bring back Erick Gutiérrez

It may interest you: (Nairo Quintana: stage and title in the Tour de la Provence)

It is his second title in the test, after having achieved it in 2020.

your statements


The victory. “A good job was done. I felt very well. It is a victory that is good for the team, with a view to the objectives of the year. It’s an important win.”

The strategy. “The team has seen that we are in good condition and that is why we were able to unleash that attack. That gives us confidence. The team management gave us confidence and we responded”.

It may interest you: (Nairo Quintana: this was the last kilometer for the title in Provence)

The season. “The year has not started well, because of the spread of covid, but we have worked well to achieve victory.”

what’s coming “The season has started well in terms of results. This year, I think, I’m better. I was sick in the first part, but what we have done in Provence tells me that we are doing well”.

See also  Tour de Provence: the layout of the test that Nairo can win

It may interest you: (Egan Bernal: this will be the psychological work, key to his recovery)

sports

