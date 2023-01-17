The future of the Colombian Nairo Quintana could be in cycling Italybecause there is talk of the great option of reaching an agreement with the team Corratecfrom the Proteam category.

The first information indicates that the parties have been talking for some time, but that the negotiation has not been closed.

In this group, which is one of the three teams in the Italian Proteam category, the second most important in the world, is the cyclist Valerio Contiwho in 2022 was part of the Astana and before the UAE Emirates.

In the same way, they appear on the list of sports directors Francesco Frassi and Fabiana Luperinithe general manager is Serge Parsani.

The option

After the International Cycling Union (UCI) disqualify him from his sixth place in the Tour de France from 2022 due to the use of the substance tramadol, his life has not been the best.

Quintana appealed the decision of the UCI before the Court of Arbitration for Sport (TAS), but this entity confirmed the sanction of the UCI.

Then, names of possible teams for Quintana began to sound, but one by one they were rejecting the opportunity.

Today, when the big season, the World Tour, has started with the Tour Down Undernothing is known about Quintana and the options are running out.

This Tuesday, Gazzetta dello Sport reports that Team Corratec is studying the option of having the champion of the Italy spin Of 2014.

