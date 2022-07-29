The cycling race for this year toured several countries, in addition to France; passed through Denmark, Belgium and Switzerland, where 176 men on their ‘iron horses’ faced 21 stages and 3339 kilometers in total.
Only 135 cyclists, including the Colombian Nairo Quintana, managed to reach stage 21 that took place in Paris with its imposing monuments.
Dane Jonas Vingegaard, 25, won first place, earning him the ‘maillot’. In addition, he stood out as the best on the mountain and put on the white shirt with red dots.
Not only did he take home the clothes, because the Tour de France recognized him and those who finished the race with cash prizes.
How much money did they receive for the Tour de France?
1st. Jonas Vingegaard: 500,000 euros (more than 2,200 million Colombian pesos)
2nd. Tadej Pogacar: €200,000
3rd. Geraint Thomas: €100,000
4th. David Gaudi: €70,000
5th. Aleksandr Vlasov: 50,000 euros
6th. Nairo Quintana: 23,000 euros
7th. Romain Bardet: 11,500 euros
8th. Louis Meintjes: 7,600 euros
9th. Alexei Lutsenko: 4,500 euros
10th. Adam Yachts: €3,800
The accounts for ‘Nairoman’
It is worth saying that Nairo Quintana with his Arkéa team was the only Latino cyclist in the ‘top 10’.
In addition to the 102 million Colombian pesos he received for his sixth place in the general classification, he also earned 24 million pesos for coming second in stage 11 and some 19 million pesos more for his performance in the other stages.
In total, it reached about 145 million pesos in recognition of its performance in the 2022 Tour de France.
Of course, according to international media, all that money will not go only to him, since the team, in accordance with its internal contracts, can distribute the sum among the other riders and technical support.
The cash prizes are completed as follows:
11th: 3,000 euros
12th: 2,700 euros
13th: 2,500 euros
14th: 2,100 euros
15th: 2,000 euros
16th: 1,500 euros
17th: 1,300 euros
18th: 1,200 euros
19th: 1,100 euros.
For those who placed between 20th and 135th – just for finishing the race – they were awarded a sum of one thousand euros (about four and a half million Colombian pesos).
