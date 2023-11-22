Nairo Quintana He had to wait a year, without being able to compete, to return to the World Tour. And he will do it with a shirt that he knows very well, that of the Movistar Team.

With the Spanish squad, Nairo achieved the best moments of his career: he won the Giro d’Italia in 2014 and the Vuelta a España in 2016. In addition, he was on the podium three times in the Tour de France: second in 2013 and 2015 and third in 2016 .

Quintana is already preparing his return to the telephone team and a video of him appeared on social networks, in which he can already be seen training with everything.

The images left a detail that did not go unnoticed. Although Nairo does not yet race with the Movistar colors, he already has the team’s official bicycle in his possession, with which he will race next season.

The millionaire cycle

Nairo himself was in charge of confirming that he already has his new machine, in a publication on his social networks.

The bicycle is brand Canyonthe same one with which he managed to win the two majors with Movistar and with which the team has worked since 2014, when the relationship with Pinarello ended.

According to the Colombian Cycling portal, Nairo’s new cycle is the Canyon Ultimate CFR AXSwhich has a market value of 8,369 euros, which is equivalent to more than 37 million Colombian pesos.

ATTENTION: “Nairo Quintana is already launching a Movistar Team bicycle for 2024” Nairo begins to receive “gifts” from his new team, the Canyon bicycle, with which he will race in Movistar. Nairo is already training in Colombia, with his new “work tool.”😍👍 https://t.co/TQmP2S9VNy pic.twitter.com/q6XGN4d9wj — ⚡MazaCiclismo⚡ (@RuedaPedal) November 19, 2023

