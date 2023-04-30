Nairo Quintana He remains between a rock and a hard place and insists on competing, on reaching an agreement with a cycling team that gives him the opportunity to continue his career, a successful one, by the way.

The 33-year-old cyclist from Boyacá wants to continue pedaling, in search of clear objectives such as winning races or stages, but the truth is that talk is already beginning of transfers for 2024 and his name does not appear, until now, in them , and has not found a job by 2023.

The big problem

The world came crashing down when the International Cycling Union (UCI) reported it with two tests for tramadol in his blood samples in the past Tour de France, in which he placed sixth.

For having violated a UCI regulation, which prohibits the use of this substance in competition, the Boyacá rider was disqualified from the race, the team, Areka-Samsic, was deducted from the 455 points that he had earned in the classification and the prizes they had to be returned.

Photo: Instagram: @nairoQuinCo

Quintana appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (TAS) that decision, but the appeal was denied, the decision confirmed and the cyclist was left adrift.

Arkea-Samsicdue to this fact, the contract with the Colombian ended, despite the fact that before the Back to Spain of 2022, the parties had agreed, orally, to a renewal.

Since that moment, Nairo has lived through an ordeal from which he has not been able to get out, he still has not found a solution, which does not seem so easy.

Team Medellin He twice proposed a contract to her, just as he did with Miguel Angel ‘Superman’ Lopez, but the champion of Italy spin of 2014 he said no.

the antecedent

At the start of 2023, Johan Bruyneel, who was the technician Lance Armstrongassured that several cycling entities had imposed a veto on the Boyacá native, who spoke with teams so that he would not be hired.

TIME spoke to Roger Legay, president of the Movement for Credible Cycling (MPCC), who defends the rules against doping.

“There is no need to invert responsibilities, it was Nairo Quintana who did not respect international standards.” See also Nairo Quintana: the 'new coup' of Arkea that prolongs his ordeal even more

Legeay warned that there was no veto, that the broker himself was the one who violated the rules and that is why he is in those circumstances.

“It is not necessary to reverse the responsibilities, it was Nairo Quintana who did not respect international standards and for this reason he was convicted by the UCI and confirmed by the TAS,” said the leader.

At the end of last January, Nairo Quintana called a press conference in which he addressed the rumors of his possible retirement from cycling and announced that he was still looking for a team.

“Right now we are going through a high mountain stage that we hope to pass soon and then rest and the plain will come, where we can all enjoy. I am very well physically and we hope to see Nairo Quintana with a number on his back, ”he said on that occasion.

Photo: Cesar Melgarejo, THE TIME

It was also reported that Quintana would travel to Europe to get closer to the entities to reach an agreement and get rid of that ‘inri’ and to make things easier for him to find a team, but that has not happened.

Both the UCI and the MPCC informed the TIME that there were no options to meet with the broker because for them the topic was closed.

Then the option of being part of the Team Corratec. Sergio Parsani, manager of that second division squad, confirmed to EL TIEMPO the interest in having Quintana, but the next day, when the group was confirmed as a guest for the Giro d’Italia, they warned that it would not be possible to hire the rider from Boyacá.

His manager in Europe, the Italian Giuseppe Acquadroin dialogue with this newspaper, warned that the issue is not easy, but that they would continue to insist.

“There is no veto, they enforce their rules. In addition, Nairo is a free cyclist, he is not positive, he has no problems, he can run and he can ride in any team ”, assured Acquadro.

The new



Nairo Quintana is currently in Europe, he has not stopped training. He hangs out with some cyclists, former Movistar teammates and others who follow his career.

“Also lasting so long without competing does not help. Training is one thing and competing is another. Age doesn’t help either.” See also Unfinished container rooms or without bathrooms: chaos in accommodation for fans in Qatar

In his social networks he has been active and what he is looking for, while he finds a team, is to stay in shape, not lose his condition, although his return will not be easy because training is one thing and competing is another.

“There are riders like Juan Ayuso who came back and has done well. If he stays, then coming back won’t be complicated. Sometimes, I don’t know for what reason, there are runners whose doors are closed. They stayed on the lot and didn’t come back,” he told EL TIEMPO Igor Astarloa, world champion in 2003.

And he added: “Also lasting so long without competing does not help. Training is one thing and competing is another. Age doesn’t help either. There are young people who go a thousand an hour, like today, with less age, time plays against them. It’s not going to be easy.”

Jose Luis Rubiera, former Spanish runner, who appeared in teams such as Astana, RadioShack and the US Postal, points out that the option to return exists, if care has been taken.

“Everything depends on the illusion of his training, that he does not gain a lot of weight, that his eating habits are healthy and that his level of training is good, with that, at least, he guarantees a return,” said Rubiera.

“After that break it’s not easy and we just have to wait and see if it confirms its conditions in a cycling in which they don’t let a getaway go.”

Today, cycling is different. There are few runners who dominate the races in which they take part. be next to Tadej Pogacar, Jonas Vingegaard, Remco Evenepoel and Primoz Roglic He has required others to have an ideal preparation and be in maximum condition, something that can be lost with inactivity in the field.

“In that sense, for Nairo it will not be easy. It is a great reference, but you have to try to improve and give it your all. After that break it is not easy and we just have to wait and see if he confirms his conditions in a cycling in which they do not let a breakaway go and winning is more difficult ”, assured Rubiera.

Nairo Quintana hopes to return, meanwhile, the lot takes advantage. There are statistical data that do not help him and that the teams take into account to evaluate the hiring of a rider, without denying that he has the option of continuing in the international concert.

One year, two months and 10 days without wins



The last time Nairo Quintana won was on February 20, 2022, when he won the final stage of the Tour of the Maritime Alps, triumph that gave him the opportunity to stay with the general classification of the race.

Quintana left in second place Tim Wellens and in the third, to French Guillaume Martin. It is also 434 days without winning a title in a test.

He has not competed in a stage test for 280 days



The Boyacá cyclist already has nine months and six days without being part of a lot in a stage competition.

The Colombian Nairo Quintana and the Slovenian Tadej Pogacar.

The last time he did so was on July 24, 2022, when he crossed the finish line at the Elysian Fields in the Tour de France. That’s 280 days ago. And if we count the disqualification from the Tour, the figure increases and reaches 10 months and 11 days.

The last podium was 84 days ago



Nairo Quintana has continued training. He was in the National Road Championships past, those who in the first instance were not going to run, but then decided they would.

Nairo was cheered by the fans. Photo: Jamie Moreno. TIME

He did it representing Boyacá and was third in the long-distance competition, on the roads of Bucaramanga. That is the last podium of his career, so far, and it was two months and 25 days ago.

217 days ago I did not run in Europe



The last day that Nairo Quintana was part of a race in Europe was September 25, 2022, when he formed the Colombian Cycling Team, who was in the Wollongong World Championships (Australia).

The rider finished the race in the 66th position, 6 minutes and 11 seconds behind the champion, Remco Evenepoel. That happened 217 days ago.

Lisandro Rengifo

Editor of EL TIEMPO

@lisandroabel