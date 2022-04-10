The Australian Caleb Ewan (Lotto) won the sprint this Sunday in the first stage of the Tour of Turkey and in the process endorsed the leader’s jersey of this test that consists of 7 stages.

Ewan, who had to give up Milan-San Remo and Ghent-Wevelgem last month due to illness, was the fastest finisher after 202 kilometers between Bodrun, the ancient Halicarnassus that was home to one of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World, and Kusadesi.

Nairo and the Colombians

The cyclist Nairo Quintana was the best of the four Colombians in competition. Quintana had a day without major setbacks and entered, in position fourteen, with the same time as Ewan: 4 hours, 38 minutes and 15 seconds.

Jhojan García, who rides for the Spanish Caja Rural team, came in 15 seconds behind the lot that passed first. Dayer Quintana, partner of his brother Nairo at Arkea, also entered the time with García.

Bogotan Brandon Rojas, from Androni, was the last of the beetles to cross the finish line. He did it at 43 seconds.

This Monday, the second stage is announced again in favor of the sprinters, with 158 kilometers between Selçuk and Alaçati. The test, which includes a hilltop finish on Wednesday that is likely to determine the general classification, ends on Sunday in Istanbul.

This is how the general goes after the first stage

1. Caleb Ewan (LOTTO-SOUDAL) 4:38:15

2. Jasper Philipsen (ALPECIN-FENIX) mt

3. Kaden Groves (BIKEEXCHANGE) mt

4. Danny van Poppel (BORA-HANSGROHE) mt

5. Rick Zabel (ISRAEL PREMIER-TECH) mt14. Nairo Quintana (ARKÉA SAMSIC) at 10 seconds

45. Jhojan García (CAJA RURAL) at 15 seconds

54. Dayer Quintana (ARKEA SAMSIC) at 15 seconds

100. Brandon Rojas (ANDRONI GIOCATTOLI) at 43 seconds

*With AFP