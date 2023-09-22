The narcotictramadol‘, responsible for the disqualification of the Colombian cyclist Nairo Quintana of Tour de France 2022, has been added to the list of doping substances of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) which will come into force in 2024.

The AMA, in a meeting of its Executive in Shanghai (China), decided this Friday to finally ban tramadol, after a few months of study.

The clarification

A commission of experts already recommended to WADA in September 2022 that it be banned from competition, but the Agency decided to postpone the decision to carry out educational and explanatory work between athletes and their environment and to gather scientific evidence.

The medication is a powerful analgesic banned by the International Cycling Union (UCI) since March 1, 2019 to protect the health and safety of cyclists from its side effects, but it was not on the UCI’s list of prohibited substances until now. LOVE.

The new list will come into effect on January 1st. The United Nations World Drug Report 2023, published last June, warned of the danger of an “opioid epidemic” in some areas of the planet and mentioned among them tramadol, a drug that provides the analgesic effects typical of opioids while which acts as a stimulant.

The case

In two of the tests he was subjected to in the 2022 Tour, the Boyacá cyclist’s samples resulted in tramadol, which is currently considered prohibited by the regulations of the International Cycling Union (UCI) in competition.

The entity applied the regulations and disqualified him from the competition, in which he had finished in sixth place overall.

