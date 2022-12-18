2022 does not leave good returns for three Colombian cycling figures: Egan Bernal, Nairo Quintana and Miguel Angel Lopez.

For them it is a season to forget, with many lessons and serious inconveniences, more for Nairo and López than for Bernal.

Egan’s accident

On January 24, in training, Bernal crashed into a bus that was parked on the side of the road as it was dropping off a passenger.

The Ineos team runner entered the emergency room at the Clinic of the University of La Sabana and went directly to the operating room.

In the accident he suffered mild head trauma, non-displaced cervical spine fracture, lung perforation, fracture of the t5 and t6 thoracic vertebra, fracture of the femur and right patella, among the most important injuries.

Egan Bernal started a new career. He could have been left in a wheelchair and even his life was in danger, but hours passed and the doctors were optimistic, since the surgeries were successful.

The 2021 Giro d’Italia champion came out ahead, but the country lost the opportunity to see him as the champion that he is. His goal was the Tour de France, but that accident prevented it, so his 2022 in the sports field was not the best.

Nairo, with tramadol

Giro d’Italia winner

Quintana had a good year, with important results. The boyacense finished in the sixth box of the Tour de France and returned to excite the country.

The International Cycling Union (UCI) disqualified him from the test, took away the prizes and points he had won for the Arkea-Samsic team, because in two of his blood tests the substance tramadol was found.

Although this drug is not on the list of prohibited substances of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and is not considered positive, it violated a UCI regulation in competition and received its punishment.

Quintana appealed the decision before the Court of Arbitration for Sport (TAS), but the entity dismissed the appeal, confirming the sanction.

He has no team today. 20 days ago he warned that he already had something certain, he did not give the name of his new group, arguing that the same group was in charge of saying it.

There has been talk of Cofidis, Astana, Ag2r and even Movistar, but one by one those same teams have ruled out the presence of the Boyacá cyclist.

‘Superman’, downhill

López is no longer a rider for the Astana team because “new elements were discovered that show the probable connection of Miguel Ángel López with Dr. Marcos Maynar”the statement said.

Last November, the ex-cyclist and former sports director Vicente Belda Vicedo, his son Vicente Belda García, Astana masseur, and the Colombian were some of those investigated in the plot dedicated to the distribution of prohibited medicines for athletes and which has dismantled the Central Unit Operation (UCO) of the Civil Guard.

When the problem broke out last July, López was separated by the Kazakh team. On August 1, shortly before the Tour of Spain, the group issued a statement confirming it in the team for that competition.

In Spain the version is handled that he could have received a dose of menotropin, “an analogue of growth hormone that favors the increase in muscle mass and the elimination of liquids before the start of the last Giro d’Italia in Hungary and that would have motivated his withdrawal in the fourth stage,” said the ABC newspaper.

Alexander Vinokurov, Astana’s manager, was clear and said that the rider broke the team’s rules and that is why the decision was made not to go with him anymore.

There are two clear differences in the year of the three runners. The Bernal thing was an accident, he has already recovered and is training with a view to 2023; but Nairo and López end a year that is not the best, in the midst of two scandals that do not leave them well off and with an uncertain future, until today.

SPORTS

More sports news