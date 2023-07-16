The Colombian cyclist Nairo Quintana continues with his training on the roads of Boyacá, waiting to specify what his sporting future will be.

hard fall

This Saturday the rider suffered a hard fall in full practice. He himself recounted what happened on his social networks.

“Occupational hazards, we have taken a curve with oil, always when we come in a group there is a risk, but we were not taking risks or anything, and I had my first fall of the year. Fortunately it is not serious, it happened more to the bicycle. We are well and we will continue,” said Nairo.

Consequences of the fall of Nairo.

Nairo is seen, in the story he posted on Instagram, sitting on a platform and with his left leg scraped, especially on the knee and thigh, and also on the left arm.

Previously, Quintana himself had said that he was leaving for his fifth day of the fund, training with boys from Boyacá Raza de Campeones. “Let’s go for one more day,” he said.

The Boyacá cyclist, one of the best in the history of Colombia, cannot find a team that dares to hire his services, after the disqualification he experienced in the Tour de France last year, for the alleged intake of the substance tramadol .

Although Nairo Quintana did not violate any anti-doping regulations, the International Cycling Union (UCI) did find a violation of its regulations. And although Nairo defended himself legally, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (TAS, for its acronym in French) dismissed his appeal.

