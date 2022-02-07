Nairo Quintana starts his season this week at the Tour de la Provence

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
Nairo Quintana.
The boyacense will be accompanied by his brother, Dayer, and Miguel Flórez in the first challenge of 2022.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
February 07, 2022, 09:38 AM
Nairo Quintana will begin its 2022 season next Tuesday at the Tour of Provence which will take place between Thursday and Sunday, where he will coincide with the Ecuadorian Richard Carapaz, if the Ecuadorian Olympic champion fully recovers from his recent fall in the Star of Bességes.
Nairo Quintana will share with his brother Dayer and the also Colombian Miguel Florezas reported by Arkea, his team.
! 😍
Our leader Nairo Quintana fera son return to the competition for the Tour de la Provence, tout comme son frère, Dayer Quintana 👊
The premiere of Nicolas Édet sous nos couleurs 🥰#TDLP pic.twitter.com/ufIsoQqjXs
– Team Arkéa Samsic (@Arkea_Samsic) February 7, 2022
The Tour of Provence will consist of 4 stages and will start on Thursday with a 7.1 km individual time trial. The crucial day will be the last, on Sunday, with the finish line in the Montaña de Lure, with a 16 km breakaway at 6 percent gradient.
In the country, the race can be followed on the Señal Colombia channel.
SPORTS
*With EFE
February 07, 2022, 09:38 AM
DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Nairo #Quintana #starts #season #week #Tour #Provence
Leave a Reply