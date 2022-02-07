Nairo Quintana starts his season this week at the Tour de la Provence

Nairo Quintana will begin its 2022 season next Tuesday at the Tour of Provence which will take place between Thursday and Sunday, where he will coincide with the Ecuadorian Richard Carapaz, if the Ecuadorian Olympic champion fully recovers from his recent fall in the Star of Bességes.

Nairo Quintana will share with his brother Dayer and the also Colombian Miguel Florezas reported by Arkea, his team.

! 😍 Our leader Nairo Quintana fera son return to the competition for the Tour de la Provence, tout comme son frère, Dayer Quintana 👊 The premiere of Nicolas Édet sous nos couleurs 🥰#TDLP pic.twitter.com/ufIsoQqjXs – Team Arkéa Samsic (@Arkea_Samsic) February 7, 2022

The Tour of Provence will consist of 4 stages and will start on Thursday with a 7.1 km individual time trial. The crucial day will be the last, on Sunday, with the finish line in the Montaña de Lure, with a 16 km breakaway at 6 percent gradient.

In the country, the race can be followed on the Señal Colombia channel.

SPORTS

*With EFE