The Colombian cyclist Nairo Quintana He starts his engines and gets ready for what will be his new season with the Movistar team.

Quintana won the Giro d’Italia in 2014 and the Vuelta a España in 2016, and was a podium finisher in the Tour de France three times (2013, 2015 and 2016). However, at the end of 2019 he decided to look for new things and signed with Arkea-Samsic.

In the French squad, the results were not the same. But in 2022 he seemed to have a new look in the Tour, finishing in sixth place. However, Nairo was disqualified when Tramadol was detected in an anti-doping test.

Although Quintana was never suspended by the UCI, the man born in Cómbita could not find a team this year. Finally, after talking with Eusebio Unzue, one of his mentors in his career, he agreed to return to Movistar.

Nairo never stopped training while waiting for a new opportunity. And now, with a signed contract, he is already beginning to prepare his new season.

Nairo gets ready

Photo: Néstor Gómez – EL TIEMPO and Efe

The Movistar Team announced that this Saturday its ‘training camp’ began in Calpe (Alicante, Spain), at the beginning of the 2024 preseason.

The 29 members of the Spanish team will be concentrated until December 20, in a period in which they will have “road training sessions, physical and technical tests, commitments with sponsors and VIPs and other events of special relevance for the blue team.”

As reported by Movistar this Saturday, Nairo has already started biomechanical tests. The team does not miss details so that the rider has the best conditions for the competition.

“Even before the official start of the preseason stage in Calpe, the Colombian – who has already been testing the @Canyon_Spain time trial in Tafalla – is carrying out biomechanical tests this Saturday (with the trainers) Víctor Rielves and Ivan Velasco and our Performance team “says the team on their social networks.

“Taking care of all the details for what will be his ninth season with the squad,” adds Movistar, which shares a video in which Nairo is seen in these preparation works.

SPORTS

More sports news