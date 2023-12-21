The Colombian Nairo Quintana He hopes to return to his best level on his return to Movistar after 4 years of absence, with an enthusiasm typical of “a fighter” who at 33 years old still has a lot to prove.

“I arrive with the hope of contributing my experience to the team and for it to continue being the great team it was before. I am in good physical condition, I have trained all year, but without competing, which is the only thing I am missing. I want to feel the rhythm again of the race, the adrenaline of the competition,” said Quintana after the team's presentation in Madrid. A year of break that has not diminished the enthusiasm of the Boyacá cyclist, a fighter who never threw in the towel.

“Training without a number is hard, but in my life I have done things other than cycling, I have been alongside companies and societies, I am a working man, I have done some politics to help people, I have enjoyed other things that I Sometimes we don't give importance,” he commented.

The 33-year-old from Boyacá will try to “prepare well for the Giro d'Italia and the Vuelta a España“and demonstrate that you can return to your best level, which led you to win the aforementioned races.

“I face the year with great expectations. I always had the blood of a fighter, and also the fans have pushed me, like my family, my wife, everyone has helped so as not to lose the hope,” he explained.

Quintana positively valued “a team of runners where youth abounds, and especially the words of welcome from the leader of the formation, Enric Mas.

“I appreciate his words and his welcome, I am happy to team up with him, let's see if we make historic moments, I hope for a great season,” he stressed.

