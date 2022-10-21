Nairo Quintana runs again and leaves a unique message to the TAS for tramadol

Nairo Quintana resist. The cyclist from Boyacá, without a team after the sanction of the International Cycling Union (UCI) for the appearance of the substance tramadol in two of his blood samples, returned to the roads.

The rider, whose future is still uncertain, will be active this weekend with the homonymous Gran Fondo that will take place in San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

There, where the local mayor listed it as the ‘Messi of cycling’Quintana referred to the decision of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (TAS, for its French acronym) that is expected before the end of the year on his case for tramadol.

(You can read: Nairo Quintana: the arguments he would have to save himself from the sanction in the TAS).

‘It is no longer enough just to be a climber’

Photo: EFE, Archive EL TIEMPO

“The rivalry continues between the Colombians and the Mexicans and we will be able to see it this weekend. I told the Colombians that there were really badass cyclists here and they come with their batteries on. We are going to see a very nice peloton over the weekend, we are going to remember old times. International cycling now requires Colombians to be very complete, It is no longer enough just to be a climber but very complete, the generation and genetics have been changing and improving to be a more complete runner, ”said the cyclist from Boyacá during the press conference of the event.

Then, on the subject of the TAS, he commented:

“We are doing very well, we have good feelings of response. We went to the CAS because I am innocent, I have not done anything wrong and that is why I have appealed. We believe in the TAS and the regulations, we are waiting for news”

More sports news

SPORTS