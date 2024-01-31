The Colombian pedalist Nairo Quintana returned to the competition. He competed in the elite men's time trial last Thursday at the road nationals in Boyacá and was in the long-distance test.

It was his official return to the International Cycling Union (UCI) races, after the novel with the topic of tramadol, a substance that showed up in two blood tests in the 2022 Tour de France and that not only earned him the disqualification of the test, but it was the cause of a big headache.

His last race was almost a year ago. It happened on February 5, 2023, when the bronze medal was won in Bucaramanga in the long-distance event of the road Nationals.

Back on the ladder

Photo: Instagram and Néstor Gómez. TIME

Nairo, after his return to Movistar Team, is filled with great expectations for this season. At least it's already started to climb.

The UCI included him again in the world ranking, from which he had disappeared after the controversy he experienced.

Nairo appeared in the number position 1934, with 15 points. Now it is his task to start climbing positions to reach the privileged places to which a cyclist of his category is accustomed.

Nairo Quintana won, with Movistar, the team classification.

On his calendar, Nairo has in mind competing in the Tour Colombia, which will take place from February 6 to 11 on the roads of Boyacá and Cundinamarcawith the participation of World Tour teams.

The best Colombian is Santiago Buitrago from Bahrain Victorious in box number 46, with 1526.33 points; the second is Einer Rubio of the Movistar Team in 86th place with 1019.39 units and is followed by Juan Sebastian Molano from UAE Team Emirates who is 93 with 927.48

Meanwhile, in this first publication of the UCI world ranking in 2024, Egan BernalINEOS Grenadiers runner, came in 239th position.

Ready for Tour Colombia

Movistar Team confirmed on Monday the list of six cyclists who will take the start on February 6 at the start of the first stage of the Tour Colombia 2.1 2024, which will depart from Paipa towards Duitama, in the department of Boyacá.

The squad that is participating in the race for the fourth time will be led by the champion of the 2014 Giro d'Italia and the 2016 Vuelta a España, Nairo Quintana, who has just competed in the National Road Championshipsin which he placed fourth in the time trial and in box 26 in the long-distance test.

Nairo Quintana presented at Movistar.

Along with the man from Boyacá, the Colombians Iván Ramiro Sosa, double champion of the Vuelta a Burgos and the Tour of Langkawi, and Fernando Gaviria, winner of stages in the Giro d'Italia and the Tour de France; the Spaniards Sergio Samitier, double mountain champion in the Tour of the Alps, and Albert Torres, a rider who has participated in three editions of the Giro d'Italia and one of the Tour de France and who is completing his fifth season in the squad that will have Spanish Pablo Lastras as Sports Director.

The roster is completed by the Brazilian Vinicius Rangelchampion of the Vuelta a Cantabria and the Vuelta a Salamanca, of the Spanish amateur calendar and runner who was national champion of Brazil in the 2022 season.

SPORTS

More sports news