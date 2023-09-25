Nairo Quintana receives another slam of the door: another great option that is closed to him

Nairo Quintana He is still looking for a team for the 2024 season of the International Cycling Union and wants to compete in major international races, such as the Vuelta a España, the Tour de France and the Giro d’Italia.

The Boyacá-born rider is planning his next step in international cycling after his turbulent departure from the Arkéa-Samsic team. The French squad stopped counting on the Colombian after tests he was subjected to in the 2022 Tour, where his samples resulted in tramadol, which is currently considered prohibited by the regulations of the International Cycling Union (UCI). in competition.

In recent weeks, there has been speculation about the possible return of Nairo Quintana to Movistar, the Spanish team with which he managed to win the Giro d’Italia and the Vuelta a España.

From Europe there was a version that Nairo would be close to an important Word Tour squad. This is Lidl Trek, which seeks to put together a luxury team for next year.



It was said that the Colombian would be on the radar of the United States squad to form a brilliant duo with the cyclist. Primoz Roglicwho would not continue in Jumbo-Visma.

Not resounding

Photo: Efe and Instagram Nairo Quintana

However, after the rumors, comes the harsh reality. The team would not be Nairo’s new home either.

Lidl Trek itself ruled out the possibility. The renowned Irish journalist, Daniel Bensonreported on his X account that he spoke with a source within the team and his response was forceful about Nairo: “no chance”.

🚨Nairo Quintana to Lidl Trek? Team say ‘no chance’. 🇨🇴🇺🇸 — Dnlbenson (@dnlbenson) September 25, 2023

SPORTS

More sports news