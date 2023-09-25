Nairo Quintana still without equipment. Since he left Arkea-Samsic It has been rumored for several groups in the World Tour, the highest category of cycling, and for others in the Pro Team, the second division, but nothing has materialized.

There has been speculation, as has been the constant, with the possible return of the boyacense to various teams and the version spread that the Lidl Trek, who is looking to put together a luxury team for next year, I would take it into account.

(Shakira receives fierce work attack: ‘She was stingy… they don’t know what Piqué suffered’)(‘The goal singer’ looked bad in the broadcast of Junior vs Tolima: serious mistake)

Very clear

That team already has confirmed runners like Jonathan Milan, Tao Geoghegan Hart, Andrea Bagioli, Patrick Konrad, Simone Consonni, Fabio Felline, Ryan Gibbons, Carlos Verona and Sam Oomen.

TIME He consulted with Lidl Trek, who denied any negotiations with the Colombian.

It is noted that what they are looking for is to renew the squad, so the idea is to sign young cyclists, with a future.

Likewise, the source confirmed that while there are still a “couple of vacancies,” they are most likely “confirmations of riders who are already on the team,” so Quintana would have no place.

The Colombian rider is in talks with Word Tour teams. Photo: Instagram: Nairo Quintana

The last stage race in Europe in which the man from Boyacá participated was in the Tour de France of 2022, a test from which he was disqualified because two of his analyzes showed the substance tramadol, prohibited in competition by the International Cycling Union (UCI), but not by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), so it is considered doping.

(Jenni Hermoso’s environment confirms ‘pressures’ after Rubiales’ kiss)

Sports