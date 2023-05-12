Friday, May 12, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Nairo Quintana reappears and gives new clues about his future

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 12, 2023
in Sports
0
Nairo Quintana reappears and gives new clues about his future


close

Nairo Quintana

Nairo Quintana

Photo:

Instagram: @nairoQuinCo

Nairo Quintana

He continues training and notices that the idea is to continue on the bike.

Nairo Quintana returned to Colombia from his long journey Europein which he focused on his training and worked on his new mission: to get a team.

The Colombian runner reappeared in Bucaramanga and he talked about everything he did in the old Continent in search of a group that would give him the opportunity to continue being active.
(Shakira strikes down Piqué with a drastic decision: what a moment!) (‘Tino’ Asprilla: strong criticism of the punishment for the Junior soccer player scandal)

Quintana is against the wall, because since the International Cycling Union (UCI) disqualified him from the past Tour de France he has not been able to find an option to stay in the peloton.

The fact that the substance tramadol had been found in two of his analyzes on that Tour was almost definitive for him, since the UCI disqualified him from the competition.

The Boyacá cyclist defended himself, went to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (TAS)but there the sanction was confirmed.

The contract that he had verbally renewed with the French team Arkea-Samsic he was left without a floor and he with his hands crossed.

The new

In Bucaramanga, Nairo touched on the subject of work again. He insisted that he continues with that, that the idea is to continue pedaling.

“As far as whether we are going to run or not, I hope that it is,” Quintana said.

And he added: “We continue to prepare and wait for the moment when the opportunity arises, we still cannot say with certainty when we will be there, we just pray and cross our fingers that it will be soon.” (He is David Alonso, the first Colombian to do history in a Motorcycle World Championship)

See also  TCR Italy | MM brings the ace Jack Young to Monza on the third Honda

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Nairo #Quintana #reappears #clues #future

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Argentina, an (a)normal country

Argentina, an (a)normal country

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result