Nairo Quintana reappears and gives new clues about his future

Nairo Quintana returned to Colombia from his long journey Europein which he focused on his training and worked on his new mission: to get a team.

The Colombian runner reappeared in Bucaramanga and he talked about everything he did in the old Continent in search of a group that would give him the opportunity to continue being active.

(Shakira strikes down Piqué with a drastic decision: what a moment!) (‘Tino’ Asprilla: strong criticism of the punishment for the Junior soccer player scandal)

Quintana is against the wall, because since the International Cycling Union (UCI) disqualified him from the past Tour de France he has not been able to find an option to stay in the peloton.

The fact that the substance tramadol had been found in two of his analyzes on that Tour was almost definitive for him, since the UCI disqualified him from the competition.

The Boyacá cyclist defended himself, went to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (TAS)but there the sanction was confirmed.

The contract that he had verbally renewed with the French team Arkea-Samsic he was left without a floor and he with his hands crossed.

The new

In Bucaramanga, Nairo touched on the subject of work again. He insisted that he continues with that, that the idea is to continue pedaling.

“As far as whether we are going to run or not, I hope that it is,” Quintana said.

And he added: “We continue to prepare and wait for the moment when the opportunity arises, we still cannot say with certainty when we will be there, we just pray and cross our fingers that it will be soon.” (He is David Alonso, the first Colombian to do history in a Motorcycle World Championship)

​