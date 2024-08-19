NAir Quintana revived the controversy that was generated three weeks ago by some words of the Colombian pilot Juan Pablo Montoya, who was candid when he said that “no athlete does the work for his country.”

“I eat JJuan Pablo“I am proud to be Colombian, but no athlete grows up thinking ‘I’m doing it for my country’, no, they do it for themselves, without being a jerk,” said the Bogotá runner at the time.

Juan Pablo Montoya, in the colours of DragonSpeed. Photo:Credit: Lesley Ann Miller. Courtesy of IMSA for EL TIEMPO Share

“You do the work for yourself. It’s cool that people recognize your work and to hold the name of Colombia high, yes, but what do they owe me? Being an image, like an ambassador, would be cool…”, added Montoya.

Nairo Quintana disagrees with Montoya

The words of the former pilot of the Formula 1 They caused some discomfort in various sectors of Colombian sport that did not agree with his statement. Nairo Quintana, Since the Vuelta a España, he raised his voice and made his position clear.

The 34-year-old from Boyacá broke the silence and, before the second stage of the last major race of the World Tour, He threw a shell at the pilot Juan Pablo Montoya with forceful statements.

Nairo Quintana Photo:EFE Share

“To all Colombians: Nairo Quintana does run for his country, he runs for his flag, he runs for his people and he feels proud of the Colombians“, said the champion of the Giro d’Italia in 2014 and the Vuelta a España in 2016.

Nairo was not the only athlete who at the time gave his opinion on Juan Pablo’s words, Jackeline Renteria He told EL TIEMPO that representing Colombia at an international level is an extra motivation.

“Before, we were known for cocaine, but with what the athletes have done, all that has changed and the concept of Colombia in the world is different. I always competed for the country and I felt proud of that. I always carried the flag with pride. I respect what he says, but athletes have a responsibility to the country and to the people,” said the double bronze medalist in two Olympic Games.

Jackeline Rentería at the London Olympics. Photo:EFE Share

The former footballer Adolfo ‘The Train’ Valencia He followed the same line as the fighter and pointed out that it is the dream of any Colombian to leave the name of his country on high.

“Every Colombian athlete dreams of representing his country and doing it in the best way possible. I left my country thinking of doing things well and opening the door for other Colombians who dream like me. I went in to give everything for the country and I felt proud; and I left a legacy. As an ambassador for my country, the first thing in my mind was to do good to Colombia,” he told this newspaper.

