Nairo Quintana He awakened the enthusiasm of Colombians this Saturday with his signing confirmed by the Movistar Team, squad in which he experienced his best sporting triumphs: he won the Giro d’Italia and the Vuelta a España.

The 33-year-old rider once again has a chance on a World Tour team, after being disqualified last year from the Tour de France for testing positive for tramadol, a drug banned by the International Cycling Union.

Despite completing more than a year of sporting inactivity, Nairo Quintana continues training in Andorra and it is speculated that he could run again in an important race in 2024.

According to information leaked in Colombian media, the ‘Cóndor’ has a high probability of running the Tour Colombia which will take place in February 2024.

“I’m excited to come home. It’s been a difficult year. Days without sleep, many days of enormous sacrifice, getting on the bike and trying to walk forward, rain or shine. But it was worth it. I’m not going to waste the opportunity. I know the values ​​of the team, the values ​​of the sport. “I’m going to give everything on my part to do well and I want to contribute to the team to obtain the best results,” said Quintana when announcing his return to the Spanish team.

Although nothing is confirmed and the news of his signing for Movistar is very recent, one of Nairo Quintana’s main objectives is to regain his physical fitness to compete at the same level as the best cyclists in the world and the race in Colombia is a good opportunity for do it.

How did Nairo do at Movistar?

Nairo Quintana was on the telephone team from 2012 to 2019. There, he lived golden years in his sporting career and had his best statistics, among them, the titles of the Giro d’Italia in 2014, the Vuelta a España in 2016 and second places in the Tour de France, 2013 and 2015, and the third of 2016.

Furthermore, with Movistar, Quintana won 39 victories, the last of which was the second stage of the 2019 Vuelta a España, and he returns in a golden opportunity, when it was considered ruled out that he would return to the World Tour, the highest category of the cycling in the world.

Nairo Quintana’s new role at Movistar

Eusebio Unzué, general manager of the team and one of the great architects of the Colombian’s return to the Iberian squad, explained what role the brand new reinforcement of the squad will play.

“I have to say that Nairo is a great reinforcement. He is only 33 years old and is in shape, I know, because he has not stopped training in Andorra, where he resides with his entire family and maintains a great relationship with Enric Mas, the team leader,” Unzué said in statements to The Country of Spain.

In addition, he noted that Nairo will play the role of a gregarious. “Evidently, will work for our leader (Mas) in the grand tours, but he will have the opportunity to show that he is still a winner in other races.”

