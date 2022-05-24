Nairo Quintana (Arkea-Samsic) continues to prepare his attack on the Tour de France and while that happens in Europe they talk about his possible departure from the team and the arrival at Astana, in which Miguel Ángel López is.

(In context: Nairo Quintana would leave Arkea and run with two other Colombians).

The French squad is also not interested in Nairo leaving, because in 2023 he will be part of the World Tour teams, the highest category of cycling, and it is convenient for them to add cyclists, not subtract. Letting go is not a good idea.

The good thing for him is that he is still a rider who can provide wins, although it remains to be seen what his performance will be in the big three, in which he has not responded lately. There are cyclists of a better level than him to fight for the title.

Astana’s thirst for victory

Astana is in need of victories, because this year only two have been adjusted, López’s stage in the Tour of the Alps and Alexey Lutsenko’s title in the Clásica Jaén, the rest, losses. They hired ‘Supermán’ López after his departure from Movistar, but the boyacense did not respond in the Giro d’Italia, his highest aspiration this year, due to the muscle injury in his left leg.

Yes, it was an injury, but that issue is not valid for statistics, since only wins are counted, not injuries or the reasons why it was not possible to win.



The possible arrival of Nairo at Astana would be beneficial for the team. Nairo is further than here and would move towards a better structure, with experience and with much bigger goals than Arkea.

(You can read: Santiago Buitrago: where did the best Colombian in the Giro d’Italia come from?).

Not everything would be rosy…

There are also cons. Astana is a squad that is experiencing difficult times economically. Although they have a budget guaranteed by the government of their country, the squad does not escape delays in payments.

When Nairo leaves, he would lose the peace of mind he has had at Arkea, he is the one who says who is hired, nothing moves without his concept.

He would come to Astana to handle a different pressure, that of winning, that of having the obligation to lead a team that has fallen behind.

Arkea just by going up and maintaining the category in the World Tour would save the season, the investment, not in Astana, in addition to that, it must respond to the fact that it has always been characterized by being a leading team, which demands victories and wants to forget about the losses.

The Nairo Quintana theme and his ‘extreme change’ for 2023 is not an easy thing, but the truth is that economically it should be a juicy offer for him to leaveSure, if there is, it will go away, but as the topic has been written, it’s not just about the money.

LISANDRO ABEL RENGIFO

SPORTS WEATHER

Networking: @LisandroAbel

More news

Rafael Nadal: the gladiator who is not defeated by his own body

‘Egan or Nairo? Lucho Herrera, the best Colombian cyclist’: Gianni Bugno

Dayro Moreno lives his goals party with Atlético Bucaramanga