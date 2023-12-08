After a very difficult 2023, in which he could not compete, Colombian cyclist Nairo Quintana signed his return to the Movistar Team, the team with which he achieved the best achievements of his career.

Quintana won the Giro d’Italia in 2014 and the Vuelta a España in 2016, and was a podium finisher in the Tour de France three times (2013, 2015 and 2016). However, at the end of 2019 he decided to look for new things and signed with Arkea-Samsic.

In the French squad, the results were not the same. But in 2022 he seemed to have a new look in the Tour, finishing in sixth place. However, Nairo was disqualified when Tramadol was detected in an anti-doping test.

Although Quintana was never suspended by the UCI, the man born in Cómbita could not find a team this year. Finally, after talking with Eusebio Unzue, one of his mentors in his career, he agreed to return to Movistar.

Nairo never stopped training while waiting for a new opportunity. And now, with a signed contract, he is already beginning to prepare his new season.

Photo: Instagram: @nairoQuinCo

This will be Nairo’s preseason with the Movistar Team

The Movistar Team announced that its ‘training camp’ will begin this Saturday in Calpe (Alicante, Spain), at the beginning of the 2024 preseason.

The 29 members of the Spanish team will be concentrated until December 20, in a period in which they will have “road training sessions, physical and technical tests, commitments with sponsors and VIPs and other events of special relevance for the blue team.”

In addition to Nairo, Movistar will have another of its additions for 2024 in this preseason period, the Italian Davide Cimolai.

🔜🏝️🚴🏼‍♂️ #MovistarTeam2024 He heads to Calpe to cover eleven days of ‘training camp’ (December 10-20) with his men’s team. 👇🏼📰 — Movistar Team (@Movistar_Team) December 8, 2023

“I’m excited to come home. It’s been a difficult year. Days without sleep, many days of enormous sacrifice, getting on the bike and trying to walk forward, rain or shine. But it was worth it. “I am not going to waste the opportunity,” Quintana declared on the day of the announcement of his return to Movistar.

SPORTS

More Sports news