The cycling eyes of the world are now on the Back to Spain, race that will start on August 19 with a team time trial.

Colombia will have a good batch of cyclists, a strong group that will go for the title of the race that has been won twice, with Luis Herrera in 1987 and Nairo Quintana in 2016.

La Vuelta is the three-week competition that has given the most satisfaction to cycling in the country and this time for its mountainous route, since Colombians will be able to be protagonists.

Nairo already knows what it means to win the race and this year he has said that he is going for the general classification, after his sixth place in the Tour de France past.

The cyclist from Boyacá spoke about his future, warned that he will continue in the Arkea team, although he has not yet signed, and referred to the cyclists who could be his successors.

“We have been seeing that Sergio Higuita himself has been growing. There is Egan (Bernal) who hopefully has a good return and there is also Santiago Buitrago, a runner who has been growing and adapting,” he said.

And he added: “I think that these three runners are doing very well to make the generational transfer. LAfter that, we have been forming good young people in Colombia. Here we have a talent detection program with high level young people and then a series of competitions throughout the year; and there are other very talented young people like German Dario Gomez that will give us a lot of joy”.

Sergio Higuita, leader of the Tour of Poland.

Nairo Quintana also pointed out that he sees stronger Tadej Pogacar than Jonas Vingegaard, although the Dane has won the Tour.

“I think Pogacar is a little stronger. It is clear that Vingegaard has a great and very complete team that helps him complement him as a cyclist… The two are very even and I think we are going to see good wars from now on in the following Tour de France; and we are behind taking advantage of the opportunities that may arise. Since we have the legs we will continue trying to be there with them,” he assured in Marca Claro.

Without Pogacar and Vingegaard and in the absence of confirmation of Primoz Roglic the range of options for the title of the Vuelta a España it expands and in it is Nairo.

“There is very good participation with very important teams and quite serious leaders. I think we can make a good general classification and we want to look for the podium. After the Tour de France I have been able to recover my body and I am very calm. Now we have a more climbing team than in the Tour where we opted for the rollers for the first week… That gives me peace of mind that in the mountains I can be better accompanied and I’m sure we can be fine, “he concluded in the interview.

