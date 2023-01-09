the future of Nairo Quintana It has not been defined, it is still up in the air. Although he trains in Boyacá with a view to this season, the Boyacá native has not spoken a word about what he will do.

His social networks spread photos and videos with fans, he praises the people who love him, but nothing about work for 2023.

(Mourning in sport: karate champion hanged in Iran)

(Miguel ‘Supermán’ López: reasons and challenges for which he will run in Colombia)

Last November, when he was in Medellín with the subject of his recreational career, Quintana said that he had everything arranged to continue his career and that the new group would confirm it, but nothing has happened so far.

Around that time, Team Medellin He invited him to be part of the squad, by means of a trill he told him if he wanted to join the group.

by nairo

Hours after the message went viral, Nairo replied and thanked the proposal from the Colombian cast directed by Jose Julian Velasquez.

The arrival of Miguel Angel Lopez Team Medellín has given rise to thinking that Nairo could also join them, but no one has confirmed that news.

Velásquez, in the same video in which he delivered the news of López’s signing, returned to the ‘charge’ for Nairo.

“I make a call, as we did in previous days, to Nairo Quintana. We would be interested in having you. The doors of Team Medellín are open and we hope that one day we can have you”, said Velásquez.

And he added: “We hope that you will represent us and that you can continue the great career that you have had and that you represent us.”

(Ivana Knöll reappeared and the sensual fan ‘threw several players into the water’)

(Sergio Busquets congratulates Piqué with background music by Shakira, video)

Sports