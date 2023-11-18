You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Nairo Quintana cries in the middle of his press conference.
Néstor Gómez. EL TIEMPO / Instagram: Nairo Quintana
The Colombian cyclist is preparing his return to the World Tour in 2024.
Nairo Quintana does not waste time and wants, As soon as possible, return to the best races in the world after a difficult year, in which he was not able to compete professionally against the best riders in the world.
His positive for tramadol in the Tour de France 2022 It changed all his sports career plans: it caused the Arkea Samsic would no longer have its services and that several teams of the World Tour will close the door on him in 2023.
However the Movistar Team threw a lifeline to the ‘Cóndor’ of Boyacá when he was living hell in international cycling and it gave him a new opportunity to compete at the best level.
The Iberian team decided to sign the Colombian with a one-year contract, during which time Nairo must once again show his worth in cycling and that there is still strength in his legs.
Nairo, a hard champion training
For Nairo Quintana the word rest does not exist and his main objective is to recover part of that physical form that he lost after more than 12 months without running, therefore, he is in his homeland to carry out better preparation.
The Colombian cyclist, 33 years old, was captured this Friday on a highway in Cundinamarca, heavily escorted, and in the middle of a training with the Movistar Team.
Despite the inclement weather, Nairo battled against the wind and rain to develop a productive practice with a view to the 2024 season, the year in which the Tour Colombia could run.
“Nairo Quintana trains against all odds” The condor from Boyacá is already flying with his new Canyon bicycle from his Movistar team on the roads of Colombia, “with it he will make the big assault in the Tour de France.” pic.twitter.com/vWWOdJ3pkV
— ⚡MazaCiclismo⚡ (@RuedaPedal) November 17, 2023
HAROLD YEPES
SPORTS
