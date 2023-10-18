Nairo Quintana is still looking for a team for 2024. The Colombian runner is having difficulties running next season after testing positive for tramadol in the 2022 Tour de France, but He doesn’t stop knocking on doors to achieve the goal: run again.

The idea of ​​the runner from Boyacá is to return to the big races of the International Cycling Union after cocomplete more than a year without competing officially with a professional team.

Nairo Quintana has been rumored to sign for several World Tour teams, but to date, nothing is certain and the margin to find a squad is reduced, thinking about their physical preparation.

Nairo confessed that it is not easy to be off the roads

Without a doubt, on a mental level it is being difficult

Precisely, Nairo Quintana decided to address the rumors that have occurred in recent weeks and spoke about the difficult situation he is experiencing in the incessant search for equipment.

The 33-year-old Colombian rider has not lost the hope of competing at a high level in 2024, although the responses from the World Tour teams are not very encouraging, a situation that affects his expectations.

“Without a doubt, on a mental level it is being difficult. However, thanks to my family and friends I am calm and strong to continue fighting… I don’t know what jersey I will wear, for now I have the one from our brand, Nairo. I hope to wear a jersey that the fans recognize, having a number next year would be an illusion“, were the words of the runner born in Cómbita, Boyacá, in an interview with the newspaper Sport from Spain.

Announcement of his retirement from Arkéa Samsic Photo: Instagram: @nairoquintanaoficial

Nairo decided not to hide and explained what these long months without competition in the big races have been like: “I miss a little bit of everything about competition, I have always liked the whole field of competition. Having a race number gives me much more strength , takes my body to another level of happiness, we are preparing hard“, he stated in Radio Catalonia when asked about the frustration generated by his situation.

The cyclist explained that sacrifice is a word that describes his sporting career and this led him to be champion of the Giro d’Italia and the Vuelta a España. “Throughout my sporting career I have been able to take advantage and make the most of, even without having the qualities or the perfect prototype to win the Tour de France, the Vuelta or El Giro… that 1.80 with iron muscles,” he noted.

What awaits Nairo?

For now, Nairo Quintana is still searching for a team that will not close the door on him and will once again give him the opportunity to demonstrate his value in the sport of bicycle, where he has shone in recent years and has generated different sensations in the cycling lovers.

The Colombian could define his future before the end of this year, teams like Movistar, Cofidis and AG2R These are possibilities that have not yet been completely ruled out.

