Nairo Quintana: message to the Petro government after appearing in a new video of the anthem

August 8, 2022
in Sports
Nairo Quintana, Tour 2022

The boyacense resisted.

The boyacense resisted.

The boyacense cyclist, who had supported Rodolfo Hernández at the time, was accurate.

Gustavo Petro Urrego lived this Sunday his inauguration day as president of Colombia supported by broad citizen participation.

The president, winner of the June elections, had in his first hours the company of old glories of Colombian sports.

In the list of attendees to the event in the Plaza de Bolívar, the now Minister of Sports María Isabel Urrutia and the former soccer player Willington Ortíz stood out.

In the midst of this sporting presence, the president shared the new video of the Colombian anthem on his social networks. In the clip, athletes like Nairo Quintana and Miguel Angel Borja they make a presence

Now when the video has become popular, Nairo Quintana, who had supported Rodolfo Hernández at the time, decided to send his message. A short but forceful statement.

Nair’s message

Gustavo Petro, Nairo Quintana and Miguel Angel Borja
Photo:

EFE, Mauricio Vélez, Vanexa Romero, THE TIME

On his Instagram account, Nairo shared the two images of him that are part of the video of the national anthem.

That of when he won the Giro d’Italia and another of his current moment in the Arkea.

In the center of the mosaic, he noted: “It is a great honor to be part of the new video of the anthem of our beautiful homeland”.

At the bottom you can read: “I wish our new government much success”.

SPORTS

