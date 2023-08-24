Nairo Quintana He does not compete, he does not have a defined team, but he does train hard in case a door opens for him to continue his career as a cyclist.

At 33 years old, it is difficult for a group of world tourthe highest category, pay attention to him, because he has a history of disqualifying the Tour de France of 2022 for having given two analytical results with the presence of the substance tramadol.

(Vuelta a España 2023: these are the Colombians who will compete in the race)

Look for equipment, but…

That medicine used for pain is prohibited in competition for the International Cycling Union (UCI)but it is not doping, since it does not appear on the list of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA).

He hasn’t run since last year’s Tour. That problem led to the termination of his contract Arkea-Samsic, despite having reached a verbal agreement to continue.

This Wednesday he reappeared at a press conference north of Bogota and He touched on the subject of his cycling activity again.

Photo: Instagram: @nairoQuinCo

He knows that the situation is not easy, that his present and his future in cycling have become difficult, but he does not give in.

“I want to keep running. I wait for my miracle to get equipmentI am emotionally and physically well”, the 2014 Giro d’Italia champion and the 2016 Vuelta a España champion told Citytv.

The world Cup

He talked about the option of beating Remco Evenepoel, Tadej Pogacar, Primoz Roglic and Jonas Vingegaardwhich has been unbeatable.

“You have to keep working for that. The concern is not only from Colombia, the Italians, Spanish, French and others also think that. We have cyclists who have won stages in the Giro, the Tour was not easy, but you have to go calmly”.

Regarding Colombia’s participation in the last World Cup in Glasgow, Scotland, the Boyacá native was left with nothing.

Photo: See also More than 7,000 euros: young people who celebrated a bachelor party on the train are fined Cesar Melgarejo / EL TIEMPO

“We don’t know how to work as a team, bosses go so they can win, but in companies it can’t just be managers. I hope that a real team can be organized to fight, but if we don’t work as a team we won’t win a medal”, he recounted.

comes the Back to Spainwhich he won in 2016, but the rider warns that the fight for the podium for the Colombians is lost.

“I hope I’m wrong, but it’s hard for Colombians to fight for the podium, they’re going to try to win stages,” he said.

(Luis Rubiales, more fuel for the fire: they reveal another image of great scandal)

(Luis Rubiales: complaint of harassment comes to light: ‘What color are you wearing your underwear?’)