The Colombian Nairo Quintana has just finished in sixth place in the Tour de France and that position helped him climb the ranks of the International Cycling Union (UCI).

Said ranking is dominated by the Slovenian Tadej Pogacar, who is first with 4,991 points due to his second place overall on the Tour, escorted by his compatriot Primoz Roglicwhich has 3,950 units.

Wout van Aert, the other sensation rider of the last Tour, is fourth with 3,411 points, meanwhile, Jonas Vingegaard, the race champion, is fifth with 3,173 points.

Daniel Martínez, the best Colombian

Although Nairo rose, the best Colombian in that ranking is Daniel Martínez, who has had a good seasonbut that he did not look well on the Tour due to illness.



Martínez occupies box 16 with 1,595 points, while Sergio Higuita, in a good year, is 20 with 1,544 points.



In 22nd place is Nairo, who reached 1,510 units and in this statistic, of the first 25 runners, it is noted that the rider from Boyacá is the one who climbed the most squares in the last cut of the ranking, thanks to his performance in the French competition.

