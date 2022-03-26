Nairo Quintana leaves the podium in Catalonia: this is how the classifications are

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
Nairo Quintana.
The Colombian Segio Higuita assumes the lead.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
March 26, 2022, 11:59 AM
The Ecuadorian cyclist Richard Carapaz (INEOS) won the Cambrils (Tarragona) sprint that he played with Colombian Sergio Higuita (BORA-Transgohe), the new leader of the Tour of Catalonia after the sixth stage, an epic day in which the two escaped with 133 kilometers to go.
stage classification
1. Carapaz 4 hours. 09 min. 19 sec.
2. Segio Higuita mt
3. Groves at 48 s.
4. Velasco at 48 s.
5. Pacher at 48 s.
6. Bakelants at 48 sec.
7. Barceló at 48 s.
8. Godon at 48 s.
9. Jensen at 48 s.
10. Vandenabeele at 48 s.
General ranking
1. Sergio Higuita 26 h. 35 minutes 24 sec.
2. Carapaz at 16 s.
3. Almeida at 52 s.
4. Nairo Quintana at 53 seconds.
5. I help 1 min. 8 sec.
6. Poels at 1 min 10 sec.
7. Connor at 1 min. 10 sec.
8. Johannessen at 1 min 13 sec.
9. Bring to 1 min 27 s.
10. Hindley at 1 min 52 sec.
SPORTS
more sports news
March 26, 2022, 11:59 AM
DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Nairo #Quintana #leaves #podium #Catalonia #classifications
Leave a Reply