Sunday, March 27, 2022
Nairo Quintana leaves the podium in Catalonia: this is how the classifications are

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 26, 2022
in Sports
0
0
SHARES
2
VIEWS
close

Nairo Quintana

Nairo Quintana.

The Colombian Segio Higuita assumes the lead.

The Ecuadorian cyclist Richard Carapaz (INEOS) won the Cambrils (Tarragona) sprint that he played with Colombian Sergio Higuita (BORA-Transgohe), the new leader of the Tour of Catalonia after the sixth stage, an epic day in which the two escaped with 133 kilometers to go.

stage classification

1. Carapaz 4 hours. 09 min. 19 sec.
2. Segio Higuita mt
3. Groves at 48 s.
4. Velasco at 48 s.
5. Pacher at 48 s.
6. Bakelants at 48 sec.
7. Barceló at 48 s.
8. Godon at 48 s.
9. Jensen at 48 s.
10. Vandenabeele at 48 s.

General ranking

1. Sergio Higuita 26 h. 35 minutes 24 sec.
2. Carapaz at 16 s.
3. Almeida at 52 s.
4. Nairo Quintana at 53 seconds.
5. I help 1 min. 8 sec.
6. Poels at 1 min 10 sec.
7. Connor at 1 min. 10 sec.
8. Johannessen at 1 min 13 sec.
9. Bring to 1 min 27 s.
10. Hindley at 1 min 52 sec.

