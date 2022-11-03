you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The highest instance published this Thursday its ruling on the appeal that has the boyacense in suspense.
November 03, 2022, 06:27 AM
The Court of Arbitration for Sport (TAS) has issued this Thursday its ruling in the arbitration procedure between the Colombian cyclist Nairo Quintana and the International Cycling Union (UCI).
The final decision
The CAS Panel in charge of the matter has dismissed the appeal and confirmed the decision issued by the UCI Medical Director on August 17, 2022 (the contested Decision) in which Nairo Quintana was found to have breached the UCI Medical Rules (presence of incompetence of tramadol) and was sanctioned with disqualification from the results he obtained in the 2022 Tour de France and a fine of five thousand Swiss francs.
In July 2022, Nairo Quintana participated in the Tour de France finishing 6th in the general classification. Laboratory analyzes of dried blood samples provided by him after the July 8 and July 13, 2022 stages revealed the presence of tramadol and its two main metabolites.
On August 17, 2022, the UCI Medical Director issued the Contested Decision.
On August 26, 2022, Nairo Quintana filed an appeal with the CAS requesting the annulment of the Impugned Decision.
The CAS panel appointed to decide the matter held a hearing on October 12, 2022.
After the hearing, the panel deliberated and determined that the ban on tramadol in UCI competition was for medical reasons rather than doping and was therefore within the power and jurisdiction of the UCI.
Furthermore, the Panel was satisfied that the scientific evidence showed that Nairo Quintana’s samples contained both tramadol and its two metabolites.
On this basis, the Panel concluded that the contested decision should be upheld and the appeal was dismissed.
The CAS informed that the complete award with the grounds for the Panel’s decision will be notified to the parties in due course.
November 03, 2022, 06:27 AM
