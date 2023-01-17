Nairo Quintana He is one of the few Colombian riders, but the most important, who has not defined his future, it is not known which team he will go to.

After the International Cycling Union (UCI) disqualify him from his sixth place in the Tour de France from 2022 due to the use of the substance tramadol, his life has not been the best.

While, Arkea-Samsicthe French team with which he had agreed to continue, but with which he broke days later, is already getting ready for the 2023 season, but the cyclist from Boyacá is nothing at all.

Quintana appealed the decision of the UCI before the Court of Arbitration for Sport (TAS), but this entity confirmed the sanction of the UCI.

Then, names of possible teams for Quintana began to sound, but one by one they were throwing away the opportunity.

Today, when the big season, that of world tourhas started with the Tour Down Under, nothing is known about Quintana and the options run out.

Are you staying in Colombia?

What is understood is that he will not be in the ‘big tent’, that his future will be in a local league and names begin to sound.

Team Medellinthrough his manager, José Julián Velásquez, invited him to join the group, which already has Miguel Angel López in its ranks.

Dáyer Quintana, Nairo’s brother, is a runner for the Colombia Pact for Sport and there is talk of the option of ending up there, although it is not so clear.

