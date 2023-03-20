Tuesday, March 21, 2023
Nairo Quintana is not alone: ​​emotional message from his wife while looking for a team

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 20, 2023
in Sports
0
Nairo Quintana is not alone: ​​emotional message from his wife while looking for a team


What will be the future of Nairo? | Time

Instagram @yeipaohr and @luisariosv

The Boyacá cyclist is not having a good time, but his wife reminds him that she will always be there for him.

Nairo Quintana is not living his best moment. The Boyacá cyclist, with the disqualification of the Tour de France 2022 on his back, still cannot find a team that allows him to do his thing in the international peloton.

The Boyacá native, according to what his Italian manager told EL TIEMPO, could give news in the coming weeks. Meanwhile, the reality is that today, as he descends the ranks of the International Cycling Union (UCI), there are no colors that distinguish his uniform.

While Nairo’s future is clarified, Yeimy Paola Herrera, his wife, sent him a heartfelt message. A breath in the middle of the storm.

(You can read: Nairo Quintana “did not respect the rules”: the truth of the “veto” in Europe).

Nairo’s wife’s message

They have been in a relationship for more than ten years.

Photo:

Instagram: @nairoquincoficial

As has been known, Quintana is in Andorra, ‘preparing engines’ for what awaits him this year.

Meanwhile, his family would remain in Colombia. Precisely, with so many kilometers in between, Yeimy Herrera chose to remind him of his unconditionality, in the midst of the hard moment that Quintana is experiencing. And she did it with a heartfelt message on the occasion of Men’s Day.

“Happy day to the men in my life”Herrera pointed out in an image in which Nairo appears with his son Tomás, as seen in an Instagram story.

She is the woman of Nairo

Yeimy Paola Herrera has been Nairo’s permanent company for the last 14 years.

She has been in the moments of gestation and explosion of her sports career. With Yeimy, she has two children, Tomás and Mariana.

Currently, Herrera is in charge of managing the cyclist’s extra-sports business.

SPORTS

