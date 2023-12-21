He Movistar Team, only Spanish squad in the WorldTourwill face the 2024 season with its sights on the grand tours, renewed with 10 signings, including the Colombian Nairo Quintana, who returns 'home' after 4 years, and with the leadership one more year of Enric Mas.

With 18 victories in 2023, far from the 36 achieved in 2016, a glorious year of Alejandro Valverde and Nairo Quintana, Movistar has removed the squad with 10 new faces, including the coaching staff, from which Patxi Vila has left and which Iván Velasco and Xabier Muriel have joined.

Nairo Quintana and Eusebio Unzué. Photo: Archive and Néstor Gómez. TIME

“A special day for the presentation of the team and for the farewell of our flag of women's cycling, Annemiek Van Vleuten, an example of ambition and success,” he commented. José María Álvarez Pallete, executive president of Telefónica.

Nairo Quintana, leader of the 2024 Giro d'Italia

Enric Mas (Artá, 28 years old) will be Movistar's reference in the Tour de France and Vuelta a España. An indisputable captaincy after the frustrated signing of Carlos Rodríguez. The team awaits Movistar's big leap forward after three second places in the Spanish round.

“The goal is the Tour, I hope I don't have the bad luck of last year with the initial fall. It is a lot of responsibility to wear the Movistar M. I hope to do well in the Tour,” said the Spaniard.

Together with Mas, he highlighted the figure of the cyclist who has brought the most glory to Movistar in the last decade, Nairo Quintana, a winner of the Vuelta and Giro d'Italia, as well as two second places in the Tour de France. The man from Boyacá returns home at 33 years old, ready to recover his best level.

“We come from the Calpe concentration, 12 days before the presentation and there we have finished a little to specify the calendars for practically the entire team. We have already made it a little clear that Nairo (Quintana) will lead the team, will be our leader along with Einer (Rubio) in the Giro d'Italia; Enric (Mas) will lead the team in the Tour and both will also be in the Vuelta a España,” said Eusebio Unzué general manager of the telephone companies.

Movistar will not forget the spring classics, and for them it will continue to have riders like Alex Aranburu and Iván García Cortinawhile waiting for the Colombian climber to take off Einer Rubio. The clearest hopes rest on the champion of Spain Oier Lazkano and the European medalist Iván Romeo, among others.

Present at the presentation gala were references from the team such as José Joaquín Rojas from Murcia, Imanol Erviti from Navarre, and Lluis Mas from the Balearic Islands, who retired this season. Sensitive drops.

“Years in which I was not a leader, but for a leader to win, a good team is needed. It was a pleasure to work for Movistar. The M of Movistar must be carried in the heart and worn with pride,” said Rojas.

Sensitive losses to which they are added Carlos Verona, Matteo Jorgenson and Max Kanter, But other runners arrive who awaken enthusiasm in the telephone squad, whose company will celebrate the Centennial in 2024.

Nairo Quintana at a press conference. Photo: Néstor Gómez / EL TIEMPO

Nairo commands the ten signings of Movistar

The signings total 10 runners, betting on experience and youth to face new challenges.

Definitely, The most striking addition is that of Nairo Quintana. He returns to Movistar after a year without competing after testing positive for tramadol in the 2022 tour. He was in the Arkea French, but they did not have him since the start of the 2022 Vuelta.

“I return home with excitement and enthusiasm. Movistar gave me everything in the last decade, and now I return with responsibility and the desire to do well. “I'm very grateful,” Quintana said.

The Italian Davide Formolo, climber from UAE who has worked for Pogacar, Ayuso and Almeida, and the french Rémi Cavagna, which is incorporated from the Soudal-Quick Step of Evenepoel They are important reinforcements.

More Italians with Manlio Moro, a track with aspirations in the Paris 2024 Games, Davide Cimolai, a climber from Cofidis, and Lorenzo Milesi, new time trial world champion in the under-23 category.

From the Spanish squad, Movistar has recruited Pelayo Sánchez, former Burgos BH, Carlos Canal, former Euskaltel, eleventh in the U23 World Cup, Javier Romo and Jon Barrenetxea.

Complete Movistar squad for the 2024 season

Enric Mas (ESP)

Nairo Quintana (COL)

Alex Aranburu (ESP)

Jorge Arcas (ESP)

Jon Barrenetxea (ESP)

Will Barta (USA)

Carlos Canal (ESP)

Rémi Cavagna (FRA)

Davide Formolo (ITA)

Iván García Cortina (ESP)

Fernando Gaviria (COL)

Ruben Guerreiro (POR)

Johan Jacobs (SUI)

Oier Lazkano (ESP)

Manlio Moro (ITA)

Gregor Mühlberger (AUT)

Mathias Norsgaard (NOR)

Nelson Oliveira (POR)

Antonio Pedrero (ESP)

Vinicius Rangel (BRA)

Iván Romeo (ESP)

Javier Romo (ESP)

Einer Rubio (COL)

Sergio Samitier (ESP)

Gonzalo Serrano (ESP)

Iván Ramiro Sosa (COL)

Pelayo Sánchez (ESP)

Albert Torres (ESP)

Davide Cimolai (ITA)

Lorenzo Milesi (ITA).

SPORTS

With information from EFE.

