Nairo Quintana is excited about running in Colombia this year: “It is possible”

Nairo Quintana continues with his incessant career to get a team to face the 2024 season of the International Cycling Union. The Colombian finds himself without a team after leaving Arkéa – Samsic.

Despite not competing in the best competitions in the world, the boyacense was present in the caravan of the Vuelta a España a few days ago, where he was seen talking to some Movistar executives.

Nairo would have taken advantage of his presence in the Iberian country to discuss his future with a squad with which he made history and with which he managed to conquer the Tour of Italy and the Tour of Spain.

But the dialogue with Movistar did not bear the expected results, the Colombian cyclist would have received a resounding “no” in his aspirations to return to the Spanish team.

Nairo left the Arkéa in 2022.

Nairo does not rule out the possibility of competing in the National Games



There’s a chance. At the moment I am preparing and I am very well, I have trained

In the last hours, it was revealed that Nairo Quintana I would be seriously thinking about competing in a Colombian race next November, to continue its preparation for 2024.

“There’s a chance. At the moment I am preparing and I am very well, I have trained. If there is a competition that suits me, we will do it with pleasure ”, explained the boyacense in Semana.

The cyclist born in Cómbita, Boyacá, does not completely rule out the possibility of running in the 2023 National Games which will take place between November 11 and December 10.

Nairo Quintana could represent the Boyacá delegation that will compete in the fairs that will take place in the Eje Cafetero region.

HAROLD YEPES

SPORTS

