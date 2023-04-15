Nairo Quintana He does not give in and continues looking for a team that will hire him, either for the remainder of the season, which is not so easy, or for 2024.

He has been seen these days in Europe, on top of the bicycle and accompanied by several of his former teammates with whom he fought many battles on the roads.

(Clara Chía would not be saved: Shakira’s unexpected reaction “damages Piqué’s plans”)

(They reveal video of a player who died after falling from a sixth floor)

The latest rumor is that he could have something materialized with the Soudal-Quick Stepbut nothing is clear, neither party has discussed the issue and the origin of the information is in Colombiasomething that is not very clear.

another question

And it is because whenever the origin of the information is local it has been denied in Europe, although this time it has not happened.

It is said that Nairo would come to occupy the position of Julian Alaphilippethe French cyclist who this year has not had the same luck as on other occasions.

In that squad are men of the stature of Remco Evenepoel and Fabio Jackobsen, great champions of recent months.

TIME asked the squad about the veracity of the information, but so far no response has been received.

However, as usual, it is difficult for Nairo to finalize his signing for a World Tour team, the highest category, since his antecedent, the disqualification of the Tour de France of 2022 for the use of tramadol, prohibited in competition, is the Inri that weighs on him.

(James Rodríguez: they reveal the fight that would have unleashed all the chaos in Olympiacos)

(Piqué and his father, accused of trying to bankrupt Shakira)

Sports