The situation of the Colombian cyclist Nairo Quintana it is increasingly difficult and already in Europe the doors are closed to him in the pedaling of the first line.

His two analyzes in the Tour de France with the substance tramadol they have him against the wall, he can’t get a job, the doors have been closed and he is in a maze with no way out.

(Shakira gets a pull from Piqué’s entourage: ‘The children would have suffered twice as much’) (The scare over the hectic flight that took Nacional to Pasto: ‘Send me by bus!’)

‘Will not return’

Chris Marshall-Bell, a well-known cycling journalist spoke harshly about the Colombian and pointed out that it will be difficult for him to return.

“He is further than ever from returning to racing. The reality is that no team wants to sign him,” said the communicator.

And he added: “The teams can sign Quintana, but from the conversations I have had, no one is even considering offering him a position. It has also been reported that he is waiting for a two-year contract, which is considered crazy, especially at his age (…) he can sign for any team and compete tomorrow, but he is seen as damaged goods . I have been speaking from time to time with his lawyer Andrés Charria during the last months and he is convinced that Quintana has been the victim of a judicial error ”.

The boyacense was disqualified from the 2022 Tour de France, for having violated the regulations of the International Cycling Union (UCI), which warns that this substance is prohibited in competition.

his last tour

“He hasn’t committed a doping offence, but when your results are taken from you, and especially in the most important race in the world (Tour de France), you know it’s not good to have an asterisk against your name. And I think teams don’t want to go there anymore, which may be surprising considering their talent. He’s talented, but you just type his name into Google to bring up the tramadol thing, so it seems like our teams don’t want to be associated with him,” he said.

“People would be delighted to see him, but I think he really didn’t have much to gain. He needs to get back to the top level if he’s going to race and honestly I can see a situation where last year, last year’s Tour de France was the last we’ll see of him. I can’t see any team from world tour hiring him,” he warned.

The journalist went much further and criticized the immense ego that the champion of the Giro d’Italia in 2014 and the Vuelta a España in 2016.

“It was said that the best thing for him would be to accept reality and retire from cycling. But then again his ego probably wouldn’t allow it. I think it was early January or February, that everyone thought he was going to announce his retirement, only for him to show up at a press conference to say, ‘surprise, I’m still here,’” he said.

(Mourning: cycling promise dies and the peloton mourns his departure)