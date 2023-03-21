Two of the great figures of Colombian cycling are without a team and trying to clear their names after some accusations. Miguel Ángel López decided to run in Colombia with Team Medellín and has sued his former squad, Astana, who fired him for allegedly participating in a doping plot.

For his part, Nairo Quintana, one of the most successful Colombian cyclists in history, is still struggling to get a team to run.

The boyacense, champion of the Giro d’Italia in 2014 and the Vuelta a España in 2016, and podium in the Tour de France three times, He ended his relationship with Arkea-Samsic after his disqualification in the French test last year, when tramadol appeared in a doping control.

Photo: Instagram: @nairoQuinCo

Quintana, like López, has insisted on his innocence. It should be remembered that the substance detected in the Boyacá native is not considered doping and that is why he is authorized to run.

What are the efforts of Nairo Quintana about

Quintana is in Europe knocking on doors. None of the teams linked to the Movement for Credible Cycling (MPCC) has allowed him to arrive, beyond the fact that press rumors linked him to several squads.

Dayer Quintana, Nairo’s brother and his partner at Movistar and Arkea, referred to the moment the former boss of these teams is living.

Nairo and Dáyer Quintana train around Monaco.

“Nairo is still in Europe right now, and he is training hard as always, in the best way. We are still waiting for a team,” said Dayer, in statements to the newspaper La Vanguardia.

In days gone by, Quintana trained with Marc Soler, his former teammate at Movistar and today a member of UAE Team Emirates.

SPORTS

More sports news