Nairo Quintana got married: first images of his marriage, video

Nairo Quintana got married She did it with her partner for 14 years, yeimi paolafrom whose union there are two children.

Quintana, who has not announced the next team with which he will race in the 2023 season, has already signed the most important contract of his life.

(Messi’s ‘what are you looking at, fool’ is immortalized: it is already sold in glasses and t-shirts)

(This is how they expelled a Croatian model, a sensation in Qatar, from the stadium, video)

The ceremony was very sober and very private. TIME learned that it was in an enclosed area in a famous restaurant in Villa de Leyva, Boyacá.

There were few guests, around 70 people, most of them relatives of the couple.

Nairo has always declared that his favorite music is the carranga and, well, he could not miss that rhythm in his marriage.