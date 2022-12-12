Nairo Quintana got married: first images of his marriage, video

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Giro d’Italia winner
Giro d’Italia winner
The Colombian cyclist is ready for the 2022 season.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
December 12, 2022, 12:52 PM
Nairo Quintana got married She did it with her partner for 14 years, yeimi paolafrom whose union there are two children.
Quintana, who has not announced the next team with which he will race in the 2023 season, has already signed the most important contract of his life.
The ceremony was very sober and very private. TIME learned that it was in an enclosed area in a famous restaurant in Villa de Leyva, Boyacá.
There were few guests, around 70 people, most of them relatives of the couple.
Nairo has always declared that his favorite music is the carranga and, well, he could not miss that rhythm in his marriage.
