Tuesday, December 13, 2022
Nairo Quintana got married: first images of his marriage, video

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 12, 2022
in Sports
Nairo Quintana

Giro d’Italia winner

Giro d’Italia winner

The Colombian cyclist is ready for the 2022 season.

Nairo Quintana got married She did it with her partner for 14 years, yeimi paolafrom whose union there are two children.

Quintana, who has not announced the next team with which he will race in the 2023 season, has already signed the most important contract of his life.

The ceremony was very sober and very private. TIME learned that it was in an enclosed area in a famous restaurant in Villa de Leyva, Boyacá.

There were few guests, around 70 people, most of them relatives of the couple.

Nairo has always declared that his favorite music is the carranga and, well, he could not miss that rhythm in his marriage.

Nairo QuintanaNairo Quintana.

